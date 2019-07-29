Roger F. Luetten, 88, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.

Roger was born in Burlington on Feb. 27, 1931, to Curt and Mary (nee Nienhaus) Luetten. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington. He attended St. Charles Grade school and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. Roger served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1950 through 1954. He worked as an electrician at Luetten Electric before moving to Rewald Electric where he worked for many years. Roger was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Burlington Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He also loved playing cards.

Roger is survived by his sisters, Jane Siegler and Rita Graul; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Mary Ann (Ray) Seidel, Evelyn (Dale) Otto, Lucille (Al) Frederick, Ralph (LuAnn) Luetten and Aileen Luetten.

Memorials, in honor of Roger, may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments