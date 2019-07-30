James “Jim” Steinhoff, 91, formerly of Union Grove passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in Yuma, Ariz.

Jim was born on Feb. 27, 1928, the youngest of nine children born to Fred and Clara (Braun) Steinhoff. He grew up on the family farm in Burlington. In 1951, he married Shirley Seitz of Brighton. They settled in Union Grove and raised three children, Kristine (David) Bernstein of Union Grove, Kathleen (David) Grzybowski of Madison, and Timothy Steinhoff (Jacquelyn Jobe) of River Falls. Shirley fought cancer for 11 years with Jim by her side until her passing.

Jim began working at Bardon Rubber Co. in Union Grove as a press operator. He retired as Vice President of Manufacturing after 42 years. He served as Trustee on the Union Grove Village Board. He was a Church Trustee and a member of the Building Committee of the new St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

In 2004, Jim married Yvonne Petkus, who shared with him a wonderful life in Yuma, Ariz. They loved time with friends and visits with family. Love of family was very important to Jim, as was his strong faith. Throughout his life Jim cheered on his Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He was a bowler, a golfer, and played countless hands of cards, especially Sheepshead. He taught his children to appreciate music, from early cowboy songs and Mitch Miller to the classics.

Jim was predeceased by his first wife, his parents and is the last of his generation. His great-grandchildren Natalie and Evan Bernstein also predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Yvonne; his children; stepchildren, Paula (Kevin) Miller, Lori (Kerry) Worden and Beth Petkus; grandchildren, Craig and Joe Bernstein, Matt and Mark Grzybowski and Lauren Steinhoff; his step-grandchildren, Brandon Barnes, Ryan Rowley, Danielle Petkus and many other relatives.

Service for Jim will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove, followed by Mass and burial in the Union Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or the Lupus Foundation.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments