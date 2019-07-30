Alton Jacob Webb, 73, of Burlington, passed away peacefully with his family by his side July 29, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Alton was born to Jacob and Helen (nee Tanvas) Webb on Oct. 27, 1945, in Milwaukee. He was raised in the Milwaukee area and later moved to the Rochester area. He graduated from Muskego High School in 1962. His education continued at the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he met Mary Elizabeth Olsen. On Dec. 30, 1967, they were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. They have been residents of the Rochester area for over 50 years.

Alton was employed by the Greenfield School District and retired as a custodial engineer. He had a passion for auto restoration. Start to finish, one piece at a time, he restored a 1946 Chevy pickup truck. He was a train aficionado and collector, and a long-time member of the Lionel Model Railroad Club. For the past several years Alton and Mary were snowbirds. They enjoyed the warmth of Florida during the cold Wisconsin winters. Breakfast was his favorite meal, he liked going out to restaurants to share and enjoy it. Alton was a loving family man. He will be greatly missed.

Alton is survived by the love of his life, Mary; two sons, Douglas (Heidi) and Mike (Laura); four grandchildren, Samantha, Sarra, Adam, and Aiden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jeffrey.

A memorial gathering will take place Aug. 6, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St. in Waterford. A light luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the Webb family.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

