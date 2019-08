Eliza J. “Izza” Beth, 10, passed away on July 30, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Pete and Mindy Beth, sister, Megan, and brother, Henry.

Izza’s visitation will be held on Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, at Racine Bible Church from 2 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m.

Sturino Funeral Home is serving the family. For complete obituary information or to leave online condolences visit www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

