Tex Hansen, 80, of Eagle River, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.

Tex was born in Racine on Aug. 4, 1938 to Arnold and Pauline Hansen. He started working with his father at 12 years old doing roofing work, carpentry, floor installation, and other construction work. Along with his father, Tex worked with his brothers, cousins, uncles, and friends for many years. He was active and successful in Union Grove High School sports and academics. He was a gifted athlete and scholar. One of his proudest moments was being selected to the Union Grove Bronco Hall of Fame in recent years. He cherished his memories of his early years in school and in Union Grove.

After high school, Tex worked various jobs including working in the research tower at Johnson Wax, and working as a UPS driver, eventually, training drivers. He started an insurance agency in Sturtevant in the mid-1960’s eventually changing to real estate. Later, moving his office to Union Grove, he partnered with family friend Rodney Overson for many years. He helped many people own their first home.

Tex enjoyed playing in municipal basketball and softball leagues, bowling teams, golf leagues, and tennis competitions with his friends. He enjoyed spending fun times with his many friends and family members. These times include trips hunting, fishing, camping, and trips to the north woods, the Gulf Coast, and to western mountains.

Tex was an active citizen of Union Grove. He served as a Village Trustee, helping to guide municipal operations and shape Union Grove’s future. He also served in the Lions Club and volunteered at local events. He enjoyed volunteering his time in local snowmobile clubs. He liked to learn how to get the most speed out of his snowmobile and spent many an hour working on engines, studding tracks, and doing anything he could to make his sled fast.

Tex was always present at his sons’ scouting events, Little League baseball games, school events, and all other sports and activities his family were involved in. He could often be heard questioning a “bad call” by the officials.

Tex was a devoted Packers and Brewers fan and all Wisconsin sports enthusiast. He loved all things Wisconsin!

Tex changed careers; successfully using his skills to help build houses in Anchorage, Alaska, sell Case trenchers and construction equipment in Florida, beauty supplies in Wisconsin and Illinois, and managing operations at a cable TV company in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

Settling in Northern Wisconsin, Tex found the love of his life in his wife, Peggy. He and Peggy started and ran a flooring store in Eagle River until his retirement.

Tex was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a man with a kind heart and sentimental soul. He will be dearly missed. But his memory will live on until we meet again in Heaven.

Tex was preceded in death by his son Craig. He is survived by his wife Peggy of Eagle River; sons, Tye Lindbom of Eagle River, Dale (Melissa) Hansen of the Cayman Islands, Mark (Marie) Hansen of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Paul (Karla) Hansen of Union Grove; daughter Kim Lindbom of Rhinelander; brothers, Lowell (Shirley) Hansen of Hartland, Norman (Ellen) Hansen of Sugar Camp, and Rodney (Jackie) Hansen of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The family is being served by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.

