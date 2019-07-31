Three days after the Racine County community rose up in support of a girl battling cancer in a very public way, the battle came to a sad end on Tuesday morning, according to a post written by the family.

Eliza Beth, nicknamed Izza by her family, had been diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2014 underwent several rounds of treatment before succumbing to the illness this week.

She left this world buoyed by the support of friends and strangers who rallied behind her family to raise nearly $18,000 through the purchase of a pig at Saturday’s livestock auction at the Racine County Fair.

The remarkable story of the gesture by Michael Schaal – who decided to donate the money from the swine sale to the Beth Family – and the support he received from people at the auction is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

The Burlington Town Board is still struggling with what to do with the vacancy left by the late Barbara Ruud. Ruud, 76, who resided in Burlington for 64 years, served as Town Supervisor III from 2018 when she won election until she died on June 22. VAPING DANGERS: While the Central Racine County Health Department has not received any reports of harmful effects of vaping in children recently, the agency is warning parents to be aware of potential health problems. This comes a week after state health officials reported that eight adolescents had been hospitalized with severe pulmonary issues related to vaping.

A Burlington woman is accused of stealing a credit card from her grandmother and a check from her great aunt in a criminal complaint filed Monday in Racine County Circuit Court. Keri L. Monheim, 31, is charged with two counts of felony personal identity theft for personal gain and uttering a forgery. GYMNASTS FACE CHANGE: The local high school girls gymnastics co-op will be forced to change its makeup this coming school year due to a WIAA rule imposed to break up super teams representing multiple schools.

