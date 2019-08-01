New paving contractor brought in for Highway 83/20 project

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Newly poured sections of the Highway 83/20 reconstruction project in the Village of Waterford have been torn up and replaced recently in what appears to be repair of substandard work by a contractor on the state Department of Transportation project.

DOT spokesman Michael Pyritz confirmed Wednesday that general contractor Zenith Tech Inc., of Waukesha, removed the original paving subcontractor, Cornerstone Pavers, LLC, of Caledonia, and brought in Trierweiler Construction and Supply of Marshfield to complete the job.

“We (the DOT) are very much in support of their decision,” he said.

Pyritz also confirmed that new concrete was removed, but said there will be no additional costs to local taxpayers as a result.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said the new paving subcontractor has been on the project site since about mid July and was making good progress on the project, which spans nearly two miles.

“They’ve done more in the last two weeks than (the previous contractor) did in several months,” Jackson said. “We’re thrilled to have Trierweiler here and pleased with the progress in the very short time they’ve been on the job.”

Jackson, however, declined to discuss the work of the original paving contractor, stating it wasn’t his place because the project is under the purview of the DOT.

For Waterford officials, the biggest concern is whether the remedial work done in the village will have an adverse impact on the construction schedule for a project that has already tested the patience of local business owners and motorists.

Jackson said DOT officials are still committed to have enough pavement in place before the start of the school year to provide adequate access to Waterford Union High School, Evergreen Elementary School and Fox River Middle School, which are all located on the section of the highway between Jefferson Street and Buena Park Road that is closed to through traffic.

Jackson also said there has been no change in the overall project schedule by the DOT, which anticipates completion of the project by late fall.

To read the entire story, see the Aug. 2 edition of the Waterford Post.

