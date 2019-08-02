She plans to become partner in family dairy operation

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Jessica Noble found inspiration to become Racine County Fairest of the Fair as a youngster showing animals and other projects at the annual event in Union Grove.

Noble, a 2017 Burlington High School graduate, remembers being awarded ribbons by the Fairest of the Fair when she was about 10 years old.

“That is what really made me want to become Fairest of the Fair.”

Her dream came true on July 24, when predecessor Kayla Wilson crowned her as the 40th Fairest of the Fair at a coronation ceremony, which brought some former Fairest of the Fair winners back for a reunion.

Other candidates who vied for Fairest of the Fair were Krystle Henningfeld, Union Grove; Isabella Nelson, Racine; and Rachel Wenman, Burlington.

Noble was selected by a panel of judges, consisting of Madison Fenske, Jackie Hinrichs and Toby Thompson, and was one of five considered for the role of Fairest of the Fair.

Jennifer Hinkel, of Franklin and former Raymond 4-H Club member, was named Fairest of the Fair Royalty.

Noble served as Racine Agricultural Ambassador while a senior at BHS, where she was president of Burlington FFA.

She was also the 2018 Miss Southeast Wisconsin Agriculture.

Noble, who grew up on her family’s dairy farm in the Town of Burlington, showed a variety of projects at the Racine County Fair.

“I showed 13 different projects here at the fair throughout my 4-H career, so I showed beef, dairy, archery, arts and crafts and a whole bunch of others,” said Noble, a former member of Kan-Do 4-H Club.

Noble, however, found dairy projects her favorite because of her family roots.

“I came from a dairy farm, so that was my favorite thing to show at the fair,” said Noble, who began showing when she was 3 years old.

Noble, the daughter of Edward and Dawn Noble, works on her family farm known as Lone Chestnut Farms as a calf manager and milking technician.

Outside of her family farm, Noble attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies dairy science and agricultural business management.

In the future, she plans to return to her family’s dairy farm, where she looks to become the first female partner in the operation.

In January 2019, Noble will vie for the title of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair at a convention held in Wisconsin Dells.

While she works to promote the Racine County Fair, Noble plans to share some of her experiences, notably the memories she had on the fairgrounds.

“Making memories here are my favorite part,” she said. “It is always fun to sit around with friends and eat the food that is here, spend time in the barn, and just talk with friends that we maybe only get to see once a year.”

