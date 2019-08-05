Village Board approves structure for School Yard Park

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

The outdoor entertainment stage project in Union Grove moved one step closer to reality this week, following a vote in favor of the amenity’s design.

At a special Village Board meeting held July 29, elected officials approved a 30-foot-by-24-foot, octagon-style structure, which will be installed at School Yard Park.

A rendering of the entertainment stage, designed by the firm Bower Design and Construction, was shared with the board. The approved illustration will serve as a blueprint for the next steps involved in bringing it from concept to reality.

The board’s vote this week comes on the heels of a recommendation handed down last week from appointed members of an ad-hoc Entertainment Stage Design and Bidding Committee.

Village Administrator Mike Hawes in a memo outlined some of the guiding principles the committee followed as they gave their design recommendation to the Village Board.

“The style, colors and materials should complement the existing nearby concession stand/pavilion building and not look out of place with the park and neighborhood,” Hawes wrote in the memo as he relayed one of the committee’s recommendations.

Another recommendation from the committee, Hawes said, called for the stage to “be relatively open in nature and aim to maintain sightlines of the park from the road.”

The committee’s goal, Hawes added, was for the stage to “not appear as a large enclosed structure.”

The entertainment stage has been a recurring topic of discussion in Union Grove in the first half of 2019. Early this year, Racine County officials indicated the village was the recipient of a $100,000 grant, which spurred efforts to bring the project to life.

Concerns within some corners of the community of prioritizing the entertainment stage over general park maintenance arose this spring. But the entertainment stage ultimately was pursued when county officials indicated the grant dollars were considered specifically for the purpose.

To read the entire story see the Aug. 2 edition of the Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments