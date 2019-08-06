Jeanne Mildred LaBelle, 89, of Burlington, died on Aug. 2, 2019, at Waterford Senior Living Memory Care.

Jeanne was born on Nov. 27, 1929, in Burlington to Alfred Levi and Olene Bell Fell. She married William Francis LaBelle on Dec. 6, 1947, at Burlington United Methodist Church.

Jeanne scooped ice cream in downtown Burlington as a child for her Uncle Perry, worked in the office of Burlington Brass Works, and was the secretary for Cross Lutheran Church for thirty years.

Jeanne assisted Bill with his gardening, enjoyed hiking, camping, and traveling all over the world. They were proud parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Jeanne was a Cub Scout Den Mother and delivered Meals-on-Wheels. She was an advocate of school sports, drama and music. She was a gifted seamstress, cake decorator, collected salt and pepper shakers, and excelled at counted cross-stitch. She was a member of several card clubs, with fellowship trumping gamesmanship. Jeanne and Bill were great neighbors to many families on Briody Street for over 60 years. They were strong supporters of Cross Lutheran Church. She always enjoyed the concerts by the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band. In her later years, Jeanne dove in to all the crafts and activities at Waterford Senior Living, and was a member of their Hand Chime Choir. She savored a cold brew and was an un-official assistant manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jeanne is survived by her brother, William (Carol) Fell; sons, Stephen (Mary) LaBelle and James (Charmaine) LaBelle; grandchildren, Elizabeth LaBelle and Michael (Angela) LaBelle; great-grandchildren, Xavier Nail, Ezekiel Nail, Quinton LaBelle, Jameson LaBelle, Charlotte LaBelle, Dominic LaBelle and Eleanore LaBelle. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Wendell Fell, Robert Fell, Arlene Pina, Philip Fell and Nancy Schiltz.

Special thanks to Jeanne’s caregivers at Waterford Senior Living, and the loving staff at Allay Home and Hospice.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church followed by inurnment at Burlington Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Aug. 16 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at Cross Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cross Lutheran Church.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

