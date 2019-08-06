Lois Rosemarie Lauria, entered eternal life on July 31, 2019, joining Rocco, her beloved husband of 61 years.

Lois was born on May 11, 1939 to Edward and Rosalia Theys. Lois received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College. She worked at Nestle and for the Racine County Job Force Development Center, where she was a strong advocate for the underserved. Her most cherished occupation was raising her six daughters, guiding and supporting them through their development. Lois was a long-time active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Religious Educator for children, President of the Ladies Guild and fish fry volunteer.

Lois is survived by her cherished daughters, Veronica (Robbie), Lisa (Dave), Kim (Ron), Chris Ann (Tim), Andrea (Marcus), and Ann Marie (Al); her son-in-law, Dave Banta; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers, Donald (Ruth) and Kenneth; sister Diane (Bob), sisters-in-law Camille and Gloria; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rosalia Theys; brothers Thomas and Dennis; sister Jeanette, sisters-in-law Patricia, Pat, and Victoria; and favorite cat Poopsie.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st St., in Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.heritagefuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments