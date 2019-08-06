Merlin “Merl” G. Hall, 78, of Kenosha, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus.

Merl was born in Barnesville, Ohio on Oct. 8, 1940, to Dean and Edna (Hall) Hall. As a child, he moved with his family to Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School. On Aug. 16, 1986, in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Ellen Chamberlin.

Merl was a member of CrossWay Community Church. He selflessly was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Civil War Museum and the Kenosha Public Library. He loved golfing, gardening; especially vegetables, and trying his skills completing jigsaw puzzles. Merl was also an avid sports fan that enjoyed the Packers, the Brewers and the Bucks.

Merl is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Hall; his daughter, Stephanie (Michael) O’Connor; his two stepdaughters, Nita (Tim) Becker and Cori (Paul) Schoenke; his four grandchildren, George and Angela Becker, and Cailin and Meagan O’Connor; and his great grandson, Benson. He is further survived by his two sisters, Deanna (Fritz) Barels and Joyce (Len) Lewandowski; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Hall.

A funeral services honoring Merl’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. at CrossWay Community Church, 13905 75th St., Kenosha. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials to Meals on Wheels, 7730 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments