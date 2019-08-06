Karen Janice (Jezbera) Doody, 82, of Waterford and formerly Burlington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Aug. 4, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Karen was born on July 5, 1937, to Otto and Mabel Jezbera in Chicago. She later moved to Burlington where she spent much of her life.

Karen found great pleasure in being at the lake, traveling, and dining out with loved ones (when she wasn’t preparing delicious home cooked meals for them). She had an eye for fashion and design, and she adored her pets (as well as animals in general). Fresh flowers put a smile on her face and were abundant on her patio and throughout her home. More than anything, Karen loved spending time with her family. She was a caring, generous individual and a loving mother, grandmother, and GG (great-grandma).

Karen is survived by her children, Bob (Jane) Doody, and Kim (Tony) Seibert; grandchildren, Christin (Ryan) Johnson, Ashley (Jack) Schmidt, Kelly (Jesse) Burgin, and Jennifer Doody; and great-grandchildren Avery and Kendall Johnson, and Whitney and Wells Schmidt. Karen was preceded in death by her loving parents, Mabel and Otto Jezbera.

Private family services will be held. Memorials, in honor of Karen, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Special thanks to Karen’s caregivers at Oak Park Place Burlington Memory Care.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

