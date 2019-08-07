The long-vacant Coaches Sports Bar in downtown Burlington could get new life as a multipurpose studio and gallery under a proposal that earned approval of City of Burlington officials Tuesday.

The former bar at the corner of Milwaukee Avenue and the Chestnut Street Loop has been unused since 2011 and is considered an eyesore by city officials.

The proposal is to create The Loop Commons, which will house space for art, photography and exercise studios as well as office space – all of which will be available for lease.

The pending revival of the prominent downtown building is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A BRUSH WITH FAME: Hall of Fame former Milwaukee Brewers players Robin Yount and Paul Molitor with at a local sports bar Sunday for a meet-and-greet session.

Hall of Fame former Milwaukee Brewers players Robin Yount and Paul Molitor with at a local sports bar Sunday for a meet-and-greet session. WALKING WITH PLANK: Stephen Plank’s eagerness to begin his tenure as superintendent at Burlington Area School District showed well before he officially started on July 1. Plank, named to the leadership post on April 18, spent time learning more about the district, its staff, schools and community in the two months leading up to his first day.

Stephen Plank’s eagerness to begin his tenure as superintendent at Burlington Area School District showed well before he officially started on July 1. Plank, named to the leadership post on April 18, spent time learning more about the district, its staff, schools and community in the two months leading up to his first day. SEASON EXTENDED: The Burlington Community Aquatic Center will extend its season through the Labor Day weekend, according to center Director Jeanne Otter. The center, in its second year of operation, was originally scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 25.

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center will extend its season through the Labor Day weekend, according to center Director Jeanne Otter. The center, in its second year of operation, was originally scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 25. PORN CHARGE ALLEGED: A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 7 for a Burlington man charged with downloading child pornography. Jesse J. Kruzinski, 38, was charged July 31 in Racine County Circuit Court with four counts of possession of child pornography.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 7 for a Burlington man charged with downloading child pornography. Jesse J. Kruzinski, 38, was charged July 31 in Racine County Circuit Court with four counts of possession of child pornography. GOING SOLAR: Area businesses tout the benefit of solar electric power on the bottom line. See this week’s Business Section.

Area businesses tout the benefit of solar electric power on the bottom line. See this week’s Business Section. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Burlington’s Trey Krause reflects on winning his second straight Player of the Year honor for the Southern Lakes Newspapers All Area Team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments