Community State Bank, Aquaducks team up for food truck event Thursday

Community State Bank and Browns Lake Aquaducks are inviting the public to a community food truck and water ski show event coined “Dinner on the Dock” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Dinner on the Dock will be held at Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave, Burlington, while the Browns Lake Aquaducks perform on the lake.

“We’re always searching for unique ways to serve our markets and bring our community together,” said Community State Bank Market President, Tyson Fettes.

“We had an opportunity to partner with the Browns Lake Aquaducks to create something fun and family friendly that everyone in the community could enjoy. I’m really excited to see this event take off.”

The event will have food available for purchase and will feature six area food trucks and vendors from Wisconsin including: Anytime Arepa, All About Tacos, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Q’s Stomach Fuel, Kona Ice of Kenosha and Pine Acres Popcorn. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase on-site.

“Events like Dinner on the Dock provide us with the opportunity to build relationships between community members, local businesses and organizations,” said Browns Lake Aquaducks President, Scott Limberg. “Having the community come out for this event to fill the stands and cheer us on is the best reward possible.”

Dinner on the Dock is open to the public and free to attend. No parking will be charged during the event hours. For more event details or updates visit the Community State Bank’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments