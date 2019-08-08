A Waterford police officer Tased and arrested a man suspected of drunken driving following a chase late Saturday.

Robert W. Martinsen, 41, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third offense, and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a Town of Waterford officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Martinsen about 10:45 p.m. on Highway 36 south of Highway K for a defective headlight.

While speaking with Martinsen the officer noted Martinsen’s speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. The officer asked Martinsen if he had been drinking and he replied that he had “three to four beers,” according to the complaint.

When the officer asked Martinsen to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, Martinsen allegedly said, “I’m not going to do that.” The complaint contends that Martinsen then fled the scene in his vehicle with the officer in pursuit.

The officer pursued Martinsen to his residence on Fox Lane in Waterford at which point Martinsen exited his vehicle and ran toward the house, according to the complaint.

The officer ordered Martinsen to stop or he would be Tased. When Martinsen did not comply, the complaint alleges, the officer Tased him and brought him to the ground.

Martinsen was taken to a hospital where he again refused to perform field sobriety tests. He did agree to give a sample of his blood for testing.

Martinsen made his initial appearance in court Monday and was ordered not to drink or possess alcohol and submit to random testing for the presence of alcohol, according to court records.

The court set cash bond of $500 and signature bond of $1,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 14.

