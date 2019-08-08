Event runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Burlington

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The seventh annual Tall Tales Music Festival set for downtown Burlington this weekend will deliver a diverse array of musical genres featuring seven performers on the main stage in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Organizer Patrick Sullivan touts the easy-going and welcoming environment as two of many reasons for people to enjoy the festival starting Friday evening and running through Saturday.

“It is a pretty relaxed and inviting atmosphere – it is family-friendly,” he said.

Tall Tales Music Festival, which started in 2013, began as a small event and has since grown the past five years.

Like last year, there will be an expanded footprint in downtown Burlington starting Saturday, when thousands of people will be able to roam on Pine Street between Milwaukee Avenue and Washington; and Chestnut Street between Milwaukee Avenue and Dodge Street.

The Tall Tales Music Festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and runs until 11 p.m.

The following day, when there will be an expansion, the festival will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 11 p.m.

“We plan for attendance to double every year,” Sullivan said. “People are still discovering it as recently as this two weekends ago when we were at Maxwell Street Days promoting it.”

As for the lineup, performers coming to Burlington range from a Grammy winner, key returners, to up-and-coming musicians.

Set to take the stage are Arum Rae, Brooklyn; Boulevards, Raleigh, North Carolina; Son Little, Philadelphia; Cory Chisel, Appleton; Carl Anderson, Charlottesville, Virginia; Katie Pruitt, Nashville; JP Harris, Nashville; Kristina Murray, Nashville; and Roscoe and Etta, Los Angeles.

“We are really fortunate to have Son Little coming from Philadelphia. He is a Grammy-winning producer and just a fantastic artist,” Sullivan said. “He is a great torch carrier of that rhythm and blues tradition. That is something people should be excited about come Friday.”

To read the entire story, including descriptions of many of the performers, see the Aug. 8 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

