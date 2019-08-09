Sally J. Miller, 80, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Sally was born in Edgerton on May 6, 1939, to George and Mildred (nee Meyers) Shellestad. She graduated from both Milton Grade School and High School, along with Carroll College in Waukesha. On June 10, 1961, she was united in marriage to Neal Miller. Following marriage, they made their home in Burlington. Neal preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1987.

Sally was the retired owner of Miller Motors. She was a member and board member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a board member of Memorial Hospital Foundation, originated Personal Care Service at the hospital, and was a charter member of Burlington Junior Women’s Club and on the Burlington High School Foundation Board. She was a Rotary Exchange Program Host, a teacher for one year and a substitute teacher for many years. She also taught Sunday school and directed the Junior Choir at the United Methodist Church.

Sally is survived by her children, Mark (Jennifer) Miller and Chris (Laurie) Miller; grandchildren, Neal, Wyatt, Gregory, Eli, Jack and Molly Miller; sisters, Kay Shellestad and Gail Shellestad; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, twin sister Sue Pepper, and in-laws, Melvin and Mildred Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love Inc. or United Methodist Church.

Services for Sally will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Ebenezer Insor presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:30 until 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

