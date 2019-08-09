Leo Joseph Juppe, 83, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Aug 8, 2019, at home. He was born April 29, 1936, to George and Monika (nee Jitschen) Juppe in Waukegan, Ill. He lived in Waukegan until moving to Burlington in 1989 with his wife of 37 years, Sue (nee Parker) Kinne Juppe.

After retiring from his over 40 year profession as an auto mechanic specializing in British automobiles, he found great enjoyment at his second job at Knots 2U for 15 years, finally retiring at the age of 77.

Leo was definitely a “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” guy. His love for his 1948 MGTC was well known. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, beginning as a scout leader for BSA Troop 16 in 1971 and ending that “career” in 1989 as District Commissioner of the Northeast Illinois Council.

Leo is survived by his wife Sue; children, Mary Beth (Richard) Bretzlauf, Mark (Kathie) Juppe, Michael Juppe, Audrey (Donald) Adams and Martin (Irene) Juppe; step-sons, David (Tina) Kinne and John (Debbie) Kinne; grandchildren, Christopher Bretzlauf, Sean Juppe, Amber (Eric) Sweeney, Russell (Cali) Kinne, Emily Kinne, and Hannah Kinne; great-grandchildren, Anjil Lockhart and Marlowe Kinne; sisters, Rosemarie (John) Weisenhorn, Terese Murphy and Ursula (Larry) Barnett; brother-in-law, Bill (Linda Lowry) Parker; and a childhood best friend, Darrell May.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Regina Laurel; brothers-in-law, Arthur Murphy and Karl Laurel, Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Euphie Parker; and nieces, Nicole and Jennifer Barnett.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Ill.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments