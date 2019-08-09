Director was able to secure staffing through holiday weekend

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center will extend its season through the Labor Day weekend, according to center Director Jeanne Otter.

The center, in its second year of operation, was originally scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 25.

Otter said the key to keeping the facility open an extra week was securing commitments from a sufficient number of staff members. Many pools in the state are forced to close prior to the Labor Day weekend because staff members – most of whom are college and high school students – have to leave due to commitments for school and school-related activities.

The former Burlington Community Pool typically closed prior to the Labor Day weekend due to insufficient staffing.

“The fact that we have almost 40 life guards gives us the people we need to staff it,” Otter said of the additional week in 2019.

The Aquatic Center will now remain open through Monday, Sept. 2. The hours for the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 will be noon to 6 p.m. daily.

To read the entire story, including information about upcoming special programs at the Aquatic Center, see the Aug. 8 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

