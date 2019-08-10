New owner plans to create The Loop Commons at former Coaches bar

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A long vacant property in the heart of downtown Burlington could be transformed from a former sports bar into a multi-purpose studio after the Common Council on Tuesday approved alterations to the building at 488 Milwaukee Avenue.

The approval of the certificate of appropriateness, however, is contingent upon the owner meeting three conditions.

The owner, Bevin Dawson, plans to turn the structure formerly known as Coaches Sports Bar into a business called the Loop Commons.

The Loop Commons, according to a Facebook page created in January, intends to house art, photography and exercise studios as well as office space – all of which will be available for lease.

As for alterations, City Building Inspector Gregory Guidry said the projects are extensive, considering the structure has been vacant for nearly a decade.

“This is the old Coach’s Bar and has been an eyesore in the downtown area,” he said. “He is going to do an extensive facelift.”

The alterations recommended unanimously by the Historic Preservation Commission involves replacing the front windows, doors and side windows, and removing existing facade materials to expose an interior reflective of 1950.

