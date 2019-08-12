New high school administrator aims for high standards

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

It is said by some that one cannot go home again. Luke Francois will likely prove those doubters wrong.

Francois is the new District Administrator at Waterford Union High School, and is returning to the area after a hiatus of almost 20 years.

“There’s always been a special place in my heart for Waterford,” Francois said. “It’s where I was given my first opportunity to teach.

“As opportunities present themselves, it felt like a good opportunity to come home again.”

Waterford Union High School is a one-school district. Francois taught math and coached wrestling in the district from 1994 to 1999. Francois’ wife, Tiffany, taught language arts at Waterford from 1993 to 2000.

Francois takes over for Keith Brandstetter, who assumed the superintendent role in 1999 and spent more than 30 years in the district. Brandstetter retired following the 2018-19 school year.

Francois will earn an annual salary of $165,000. Brandstetter earned $164,900 per year at the time of his retirement.

Francois comes to Waterford from the Sauk Prairie School District, where he served as Executive Director of Business Services.

Prior to his time in Sauk Prairie Francois worked for seven years as the Superintendent and Business Manager of Mineral Point Schools.

Francois left Waterford for Middleton High School – his alma mater – in 1999. He first taught math, and later served as associate principal and athletic director for seven years.

Francois also brings priorities of his own to the table. He is keen on integrating extra-curricular activities with learning, preparing children for the workforce or post-secondary education and improving staff health and wellness.

“We’re an academic institution, and I want to make sure we’re doing this extremely well, but there are some populations of our students that could be doing better.”

To read the entire story see the Aug. 9 edition of the Waterford Post.

