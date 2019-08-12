Joseph G. Ehlen, 55, of Friendship, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Joseph was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 7, 1964, to Richard and Kathleen (nee Lawrence) Ehlen. His early life was spent in Brighton, where he graduated from St. Francis Grade School and Salem Central High School. He moved to Milwaukee after high school and has lived in Friendship for many years. He also served in the Navy Reserves.

In 2011, Joseph was united in marriage to Colleen Kelly. She preceded him in death in 2016. He attended mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship. He worked as a bartender and was a real people person—he knew everyone and everyone knew him.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Kathleen Ehlen; sisters, Virginia Ehlen and Colleen (Robert) Schlitz; and nieces and nephews, Alexander, Maria and Gabrielle Ramczyk and Jacob, Teresa, Abigail, John, David, Brent and Nathan Schlitz. He was preceded in death by his father Richard and wife Colleen.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for Masses would be appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Joe will be laid to rest immediately following Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Brighton.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

