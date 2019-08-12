Mary E. Hallett, 92, of Elkhorn, formerly of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Mary was born in Chicago on April 12, 1927, to Alphonse and Sarita (nee Rawson) Ahmann. Her early life was spent in Park Ridge, Ill. where she attended St. Hilary’s Catholic Grade School. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and Marquette University in Milwaukee, where she earned degrees in English and Philosophy.

On Jan. 29, 1949, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to Charles G. Hallett, Jr. They made their home in Grayslake, Ill. for 16 years, then Antioch, Ill. for 20 years, before moving to Burlington 20 years ago. Charles preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2007. Mary worked as a teacher for both Catholic and public schools. She was a member of the Antioch Women’s Club, a Cancer Society volunteer and a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington.

Mary loved to play the piano, listen to music and was an avid reader. She golfed regularly until her later years and enjoyed an active social life, being a good friend to many. She also was an avid bridge player with a special group of lady friends for many years. She loved boating on the Chain-of-Lakes when she and her husband lived on Lake Catherine in Antioch.

Mary is survived by her children, Claudia (Jim) Koslosky, Madelyn (Don) Long, and Christopher (Dorothy) Hallett; daughter-in-law Marlene Hallett; grandchildren, Christy, Ryan (Elise), Jared (Molly), Joel, Amanda, Maureen, and Staci; step-grandchildren Charissa and Dylan; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Charles G. Hallett III and a brother, John Ahmann.

The family would like to thank the loving, caring staff at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, and all those at St. Croix Hospice who lovingly and gently cared for Mary for the last eleven days of her life, finally surrendering her into the arms of God.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Grade School in Burlington.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

