A fisherman who plunged into Browns Lake after an inner tube being towed by a personal watercraft struck his boat Monday was transported from the scene by medical helicopter, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

The other person in the victim’s boat and the four people that were tubing were not hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A report on the man’s condition was not available.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Fischer Park boat launch in the Town of Burlington at 1:51 p.m. for the report of a man unconscious in the water. Witnesses reported the man was breathing and was being kept afloat by others.

The driver of the personal watercraft that was towing the inner tube reportedly assisted the man until another boater arrived and helped lift the victim into his boat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to shore where he received aid from first responders before being transported by Flight for Life helicopter, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release additional information and said the investigation continues.

