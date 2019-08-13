James R. Langan, Sr., 71, of Spring Prairie, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Aug. 6, 2019.

James was born to Russell and June (nee Shurser) Langan in Lake Zurich, Ill. on Feb. 20, 1948. He grew up in Lake Zurich. After high school graduation, he served his country in the Army.

After returning home, James was on his way to visit a friend when he accidently met Jeannie Janusz, sitting on the porch next door to the house where he was going. After dating and engagement, they were married on Oct. 26, 1971, in Lake Zurich. James and Jeannie started their family and stayed in the Lake Zurich area. They moved to Spring Prairie in 1986.

James worked for G.E. Medical doing various jobs before his retirement. He was very fond of classic cars and would go to car shows often. At one time he even owned a GTO. James loved his family and would do anything for them. He will be dearly missed.

James is survived by loving wife, Jeannie; two sons, James Anthony and Michael Paul; and grandson Tyler Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Aug. 15, 2019, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St. in Waterford. Military honors will be conducted at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

