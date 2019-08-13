Clara M. C. Schiemann, 87, of Burlington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Oak Park Place.

Clara was born in Duluth, Minn. on March 20, 1932, to Rev. Ahlert and Clara (nee Pralle) Strand. Her early life was spent in Chicago where she graduated from Luther Institute. On July 9, 1955, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Schiemann. Following marriage, they made their home in Chicago, Elmwood Park, Melrose Park and Crystal Lake before moving to Burlington in 1973. Clara was a model at Marshall Field’s Department Store in the early 1950’s. She held many secretarial positions throughout her lifetime. In 1988, Clara and her husband founded Custom Service Plastics in Burlington where she served as vice president. She was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved her Lord and her family.

Clara is survived by her children, Cathy (Richard) LaBadie and Lee (Sharon) Schiemann; grandchildren, Shelley, Amber, Brittany, Travis and Miranda LaBadie, Jamie Troy, Erica and Adam Schiemann, Rick (Crystal) Kuhnke, Chelsae (Hubert) Hoffman, and Justin (Diana), Jessica and Aaron Schiemann; 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Dr. John (Dorothy) Strand and Lenore (Douglas Johnson) Else; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Paul David, brothers Ahlert (Dorothy) Strand and Ove (Joan) Strand, mother and father-in-law Otto and Anna Schiemann and brother-in-law Robert Else.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Burlington Fire Department.

The family would like to thank Dr. Twardy, and all the nurses and doctors with Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Candy and Cherie. The family would also like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Services for Clara will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Aug. 19 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Burlington Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

