Cause of Monday fire under investigation

Officials are still determining what caused a Monday house fire in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, the City of Burlington Fire Department wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, which indicated all residents evacuated the home safely, firefighters received the first call at around 10:13 p.m. Monday and arrived to the residence within four minutes.

Once firefighters arrived, all residents were already out of the home, and saw a moderate amount of smoke pushing out of the soffit and gable on the east side of structure.

“Fire crews reported to the second floor of the home and noted clear conditions with only a smell of smoke,” the release states. “Immediate access was made to the attic where crews encountered high heat and heavy smoke conditions.”

Firefighters, meanwhile, quickly extinguished the fire and were able to clear the scene by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The City of Burlington Police Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad assisted the City of Burlington Fire Department with the fire.

The release indicates there were no injuries or fatalities resulting from the fire.

