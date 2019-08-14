A decision related to a proposed gravel pit in the Town of Spring Prairie remains in limbo, as the applicant is still working on updating paperwork for final submission to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which has postponed the matter three times.

Asphalt Contractors, Inc., which looks to extract minerals from the property near highways 11 and 120, believes it is imperative to meet the rigorous demands of county and local officials before coming forward.

The uncertainty of when the Town of Spring Prairie will see a finalized plan

TOP STEER: Riley Runkel’s rigorous regimen of raising her steer she calls “Trippie” paid off in a big way at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Aug. 7.

Runkel, 14, of Wheatland, who just came off winning Grand Champion market steer at the Racine County Fair two weeks earlier, captured the same title on the state stage with the 1,333-pound Maine Anjou steer.

The accomplishment is the second straight for the Runkel family following her older brother’s win at the State Fair in 2018.

The City of Burlington Plan Commission reviewed details of a proposed dialysis center on Tuesday. MUSIC MATTERS: While performers took the stage at the Tall Tales Music Festival last week, Music Matters celebrated its 10th anniversary, which brought in a commendation from the City of Burlington.

While performers took the stage at the Tall Tales Music Festival last week, Music Matters celebrated its 10th anniversary, which brought in a commendation from the City of Burlington. POTENT PETERSON: Burlington’s Gracie Peterson is among several softball players who made the fourth annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area team. Find out who joined her from Burlington and Catholic Central in sports.

