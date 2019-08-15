Ulrich “Uli” Hans Adam, 71, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2019, at Zilber Hospice Center, with his wife of 48 years by his side.

Ulrich was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Kleekamp, a small village in Soviet controlled East Germany. Surviving under the Soviet regime was challenging, so when he was a young boy, his family escaped to West Germany. After living in refugee camps for two years, his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Greenfield. Ulrich later graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he also met his future bride. Ulrich married his “Liebchen”, Elaine Rozum, on Aug. 14, 1971.

Ulrich taught technical education for 33 years at Union Grove High School. In addition to teaching woodworking, welding, and drafting, he also spearheaded the WINGS program to place students in trade-oriented internships. He was instrumental in writing and receiving grants from various sources to keep the machinery in his classroom up to date so his students were versed in the latest technologies. Outside the classroom, he coached boys and girls golf for 29 years. His heart was always with golf and the power it has to teach young people discipline and integrity.

After retirement, golf became his full-time job, “I play Monday through Friday. I walk nine holes every morning. That is my exercise.”

Ulrich was a dedicated family man. He cherished time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, often spent golfing, fishing, playing cards, and sharing good food and good bourbon.

He is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Pieters; sons Mark (Amy) Adam and Stephen (Kora) Adam; his brothers Helmut (Chris) Adam and Jürgen (Chris) Adam. His grandchildren Adam Pieters, Ellie Pieters, Harrison Adam, Benjamin Adam, and Hans Adam have brought him much pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldemar and Irma Adam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are requested, to go to Ulrichʼs chosen charities. There will be a private graveside ceremony in Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

