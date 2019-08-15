Plan Commission approves site plan

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The City of Burlington Plan Commission approved a site plan application for a proposed new dialysis facility at Tuesday’s meeting.

Midwest Nephrology Associates, Inc., of Oak Creek, plans to construct a 9,096-square-foot Fresenius Medical Care office on a 1 1/2-acre site at Lynch Way and Buckley Street.

According to plans submitted to the Plan Commission, the company could serve up to 20 patients daily, with typical treatment of each patient lasting about five hours.

In addition, hours of operation will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and include 40 parking stalls for both employees and patients of the building.

Of the 40 stalls, two are reserved for ADA accessible cars while another two stalls will have adequate space for ADA accessible vans, according to documents submitted to the Plan Commission.

Lawn care service approved

The Plan Commission, meanwhile, approved a conditional use and site plan application for a proposed lawn care business at 400 S. Pine St. contingent on the owner meeting specific conditions within a year.

Brandon Burns, proprietor of WM Kenosha Racine, Inc., known as Weed Man, looks to lease the property from owner Perikilis Psihogios and will specialize in fertilization and weed control of residential properties.

Conditions include paving six parking stalls, one of which will be ADA accessible, adding privacy slates to the existing chain-link fence at the rear of the building and paving the approach at the Robert Street entrance.

