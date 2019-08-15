By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

This year’s All-Southern Lakes Newspapers first team for baseball could probably beat any other high school team in the state.

This a deep squad with a lot of talent, and the team features a distinct flavor of the Southern Lakes Conference, which includes Burlington’s Trent Turzenski and Trey Krause.

All but one selection is from the SLC.

Each coach in SLN’s coverage area was solicited for nominations. Overall, the team consists of a first team, second team along with honorable mention.

In addition, SLN recognized Illinois State University recruit and Burlington High School graduate Trey Krause as All-Area Player of the Year.

For more on Krause’s accolades, see adjoining story.

Any player nominated who did not earn recognition on either the first or second team earned Honorable Mention honors.

Listed below are capsule profiles for the First Team honorees:

Catcher – Jack Clark, Union Grove, senior

Clark earned honorable mention recognition on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Southeast District team. Clark also earned first team honors on both the All-Racine County Team, which is determined by The Racine Journal Times, and the All-Southern Lakes Conference team.

Pitcher – Luke Hansel, Union Grove, senior

Hansel earned District 2 Player of the Year honors from the WBCA and earned first team All-District honors and third-team WBCA All-State honors as a pitcher. Hansel also earned first team honors on the All-SLC and All-Racine County teams.

Infielder – TJ Manteufel, Union Grove, junior

Manteufel earned WBCA All-State honorable mention recognition and also made Academic All-State.

He also earned first team All-District honors from the WBCA, and earned first team All-SLC and first team All-Racine County recognition.

Infielder – Trent Turzenski, Burlington, senior.

Turzenski earned first team honors on the All-SLC and All-Racine County teams. He batted 337 with an on-base percentage of .412, and .494 slugging percentage.

Infielder – Jack Gillingham, Big Foot, junior

Gillingham earned first team All-Rock Valley conference honors after batting .450 and leading the conference in stolen bases with 12. Coach Steve Bochat praised Gillingham for being an outstanding shortstop with great speed.

Infielder – Quentin Jehn, Waterford, junior

Jehn earned first team All-SLC and second team All-Racine County honors after batting .295 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBI this past season for the Wolverines.

Outfielder – Tanner Peterson, Wilmot, senior

Peterson batted .468 and earned first team All-WBCA honors after playing for the Panthers this past season.

Peterson also earned first team honors on the WBCA’s All-Southeast District team. Peterson also earned first team All-SLC honors, and was considered for Player of the Year honors on the All-Southern Lakes Newspapers team.

Outfielder – Chance Larson, Elkhorn, senior

Larson earned honorable mention recognition on the WBCA’s All-Southeast District team. Larson also earned first team All-SLC honors, and also earned All-Area honors from the Janesville Gazette.

Outfielder – Jason Adams, Burlington, senior

Adams is on the All-SLN team after batting .357 this past season for the Demons and earning first team All-SLC and All-Racine County honors.

Best of the rest

Here is a look at the second team and honorable mention from the Southern Lakes Newspapers coverage area:

Second Team

C – Cooper Pease, Whitewater

P – Jake Zimmerman, Union Grove

P – Hunter Martin, Whitewater

IF – Dylan Pease, Whitewater

IF – Nick Williams, Union Grove

IF – Boyd Biggs, Waterford

IF – Sam Grover, Delavan-Darien

OF – Owen Erickson, Union Grove

OF – Kyle Huckstorf, Waterford

OF – Alex Salerno, Westosha Central

Honorable Mention

Big Foot: Jack Hereley

Burlington: Michael Rozell, Kale Dietz

Catholic Central: John Huffman, Chaz Miles

Delavan-Darien: Eric Gonzalez, Seth Sybesma

East Troy: Roman Evans

Elkhorn: Mason Buelow, Noah Anzalone, Austin Bestul

Lake Geneva Badger: Tyler Deleskiewicz

Mukwonago: Aaron Quilling, Tyler Zarnstorff

Palmyra-Eagle: Corey Monty, Derek Stefanczyk

Union Grove: Owen Erickson

Waterford: Cole Weinkauf

Westosha Central: Myles Kazumura, Dylan Anderson

Williams Bay: Jack Kuiper, Sam Norton

Wilmot: Evan Henry, Logan Pye

