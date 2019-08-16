Riley Runkel follows brother’s trail to state’s top steer

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Riley Runkel’s rigorous regimen of raising her steer she calls “Trippie” paid off in a big way at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Aug. 7.

Runkel, 14, of Wheatland, who just came off winning Grand Champion Market Steer at the Racine County Fair two weeks earlier, captured the same title on the state stage with the 1,333-pound Maine Anjou steer.

The accomplishment is the second straight for the Runkel family following her older brother’s win at the State Fair in 2018.

Riley, like her brother Reid in 2018, took home $47,500 from the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, thanks to Meijer, which purchased the steer.

“To be honest, I wasn’t totally expecting it, but it also felt really nice because all of those hours of work paid off,” said Riley, who will be a freshman at Burlington this fall.

According to her father, Ron, the hours she put in were extensive and required great attention to detail to make the win a reality.

“It’s just hard work and dedication. You got to give 100 percent every day, no matter what, if you want to be successful,” Ron said. “I don’t think people realize how much time, money, and effort people put into this.”

Riley’s mother, Gail, agreed, adding her daughter stuck to her schedule, which she accomplished by running to and from the barn.

“She puts herself on a schedule, and that is what most kids do, they run back and forth all summer long,” she said.

The schedule starts at 5 a.m., when Riley arrives to the barn, where she begins by feeding Trippie at about 5:30 a.m. followed by a walk at 6:30 a.m.

The steer then stands for a few hours before she returns to the barn at 10:30 a.m. to groom the steer for about an hour.

Riley continues the process the rest of the day, including another walk, feeding and grooming, ending anywhere from 10 until 11 p.m.

Reid, 18, a recent BHS graduate, said his younger sister’s win is testament to her work ethic.

“She really has worked hard for what she has done,” he said. “She did most of it on her own.”

As for the Runkel siblings going back-to-back, Gail said she is still absorbing the moment, especially after both swept the top two spots at the Racine County Fair with Reid winning Reserve Grand Champion with his crossbred steer named Pierre.

“It is pretty overwhelming, that is for sure, I am really proud of them,” she said.

Riley admits the honor was a blessing since siblings don’t often win in back-to-back years.

“Following in his footsteps and doing the same thing that he did, I think it is crazy, it is a blessing,” she said. “For some families, it doesn’t always happen.”

To read the entire story see the Aug. 15 edition of the Burlington Standard Press or Aug. 16 edition of the Westine Report.



