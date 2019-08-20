Fern C. Jahns, 97, of Burlington passed to eternal life on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Amid duties of a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed a life including gardening vegetables and flowers. She liked to embroider and in later years was an avid reader. For 20 years she was employed at Academy Cleaners as a presser.

Fern is the loving and proud mother of Beverly (Gerald), Sharon (Sam) Sally (Gary) and Michael (Dawn). She is grandmother to Timothy, Jennifer, Tina, Phillip, Renee, Michelle and Todd; great-grandmother of Garrett, Carson (Fiancé Tori), Kelsey, Stephanie, Riley, Adam, Kacie and Brandon; and great-great-grandmother of Elijah and Connor.

Fern was the beloved wife of Burnell for 68 years. He preceded her in death 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hattie Fiegel; sisters, Alvina, Esther and Dorthy; brothers, Ervin, Albert, Robert and Frank Jr.; in-laws Walter and Helen Jahns, and great-grandson Robert Garret Williams.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbor View for their dedicated care and Aurora Burlington/ Walworth Hospice and Dr. Twardy for all their care and compassion.

Per her wishes a private graveside service will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

