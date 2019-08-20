J. W. “Bill” Ellsworth, 99, formerly of Burlington, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Union Grove.

The family’s celebration-of-life memorial will be held at Integrity Celebrations, 2780 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Bill’s name to: Racine Habitat for Humanity, 1501 Villa Street, Racine, WI 53403.

For full obituary, visit Daniels Family Funeral Home and Crematory website www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

