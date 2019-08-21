State officials have issued a warning about toxic blue-green algae, but City of Burlington officials have said there is no evidence it is present locally.

Concerns about the toxic algae – which is harmful to humans, pets and other animals – arose last month when Echo Lake experienced a highly visible algae bloom.

That story is among the front-page articles in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

CONTRACT OK’D: Firefighters in the City of Burlington will receive a wage increase after the Common Council approved a new four-year contract at Tuesday’s meeting.

ROLLING DRUG MARKET: Racine County authorities issued more than just a speeding citation last weekend on the Burlington bypass after they uncovered a plethora of drugs during a traffic stop. A Franklin man has been charged with multiple felonies.

TWO ESCAPE FIRE: The City of Burlington Fire Department reported there were no injuries related to a residential fire Aug. 13 in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SEEKING PRAYERS: Standard Press correspondent Mike Ramczyk updates readers on the status of his newborn son – who remains hospitalized – and his personal battle with cancer.

ARE YOU READY? The prep football season kicks off Friday with games for Burlington and Catholic Central high schools. Find out what the prospects are for the two local teams.

