By Jason Arndt

Editor

Town of Burlington Supervisor Tyson Fettes, who previously served as Racine County Register of Deeds, is among 28 people charged in connection with a sex trafficking and prostitution ring in Rockford, Illinois.

Fettes, 33, according to online court records, has been charged with patronizing a prostitute, a Class 4 felony, along with a Class A misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a sex act.

On Aug. 21, the Rockford Register-Star reported Fettes and seven others were arrested, one day after the Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office issued a $5,000 warrant for his arrest.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said the charges come after a lengthy investigation at two Rockford lingerie stores earlier this year.

The Rockford Police Department, the news release said, received a tip about alleged illegal sex trade activities at Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St.

On May 23, authorities executed search warrants at both businesses, which were shut down because of code violations.

“Multiple items were seized and several adult female employees were detained for questioning,” the State’s Attorney’s Office news release said.

Peggy D. Smith, owner of Chantilly Lace, faces 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution and remains held in Winnebago County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Online court records, meanwhile, indicate Fettes had allegedly committed both acts on March 9 this year.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. in Winnebago County Circuit Court in Rockford.

Fettes is currently the Burlington market president for Union Grove-based Community State Bank.

He resigned his elected register of deeds post April 26 and began working at the bank a few days later. Fettes was appointed Register of Deeds by Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

He is currently a multi-term member of the Town of Burlington Board of Supervisors and was re-elected to another two-year term without opposition in April. He was first elected to the Town Board in 2007.

For a complete story on the charges see the Aug. 29 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

