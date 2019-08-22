City officials find no evidence of toxic blue-green algae

By Jason Arndt

Editor

State officials issued a warning about potentially toxic blue-green algae last week, but City of Burlington officials said there is no evidence of a toxic bloom in Echo Lake or other water systems in the city.

Blue-green algae, otherwise known as cyanobacteria, had state officials educating the public on potentially toxic blooms last week.

The state Department of Natural Resources, which issued an advisory on Aug. 14, said blue-green algae is a common component of all Wisconsin rivers and lakes.

The DNR, however, indicated some blooms could produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

“Blue-green algae are a natural part of all Wisconsin rivers and lakes. When nutrients in the water increase, so do algae,” the DNR said.

“This increase in algae, called a bloom, is more common in late summer. Some blue-green algae blooms produce toxins that can be dangerous when ingested.”

Toxic strain not present locally

Meanwhile, in the City of Burlington, there is no indication of the toxic algae despite the noticeable algae bloom in Echo Lake last month.

Director of Public Works Peter Riggs, who attributed hot weather as one of the causes in July, said city officials have continually monitored Echo Lake in the millpond area between Echo Park and Rice’s Liquor store along Milwaukee Avenue since discovering the problem.

“At this time we have no information supporting the presence of blue-green algae or Cyanobacteria at Echo Lake,” Riggs said.

“Our visual inspections have not uncovered any of the classic signs of blue-green algae, such has a paint like appearance with bright colors or foam.”

In addition, he reports there has been some improvement in water quality on Echo Lake since July, when the algae bloom occurred.

“We continue to monitor the algae and have noticed improvement,” he said this week.

Riggs, however, said users of Echo Lake should still exercise caution when near any waterway where an algae bloom is present.

“However, not all blue-green-algae look the same. Out of an abundance of caution, it is always recommended to avoid coming into contact with algae blooms,” he said.

“This includes keeping your pets out of the water if algae is present.”

