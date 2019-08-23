Waterford looks to continue winning ways

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School football program has been the envy of many Southeastern Wisconsin schools over the last decade.

Since 2011, when coach Adam Bakken took the reigns, the Wolverines have not missed the playoffs and have either captured an outright or shared Southern Lakes Conference title in six of eight seasons.

The Wolverines, the defending conference champions at 7-0 in 2018, exhibits a strong running game and stout defense entering the 2019 season.

Waterford, which opens the season at home against Kenosha Bradford tonight, features two key running backs.

The two running backs are Tanner Keller, the 2018 Offensive Player of the Year in the SLC, and Dominic Miller.

“Everyone knows about our two running backs,” Bakken said. “I’m not going to say they’re the best players on the field, but they’ll be two of the best players on the field.”

Bakken, in his 20th season overall coaching high school football, said he’s never seen a better backfield tandem.

Keller and Miller are both seniors, and each earned first team All-Conference honors last season.

According to WisSports.net, Keller rushed for 1,772 yards and 26 touchdowns and Miller rushed for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The duo is not the only story on the Wolverines offense. There will be another new face in the backfield, and several along the offensive line.

Junior Logan Martinson will take over at quarterback following the graduation of two-year starter Joe Schauer.

Bakken said Martinson played well Aug. 16 in a scrimmage with Hartford and Menomonee Falls at Hartford.

“Once the weather cooperated, Logan threw some nice deep balls and threw the ball well to loosen-up the defense to run the ball the way we like,” Bakken said. “Our offensive line, at times, blocked very well.”

Up front, the only returning starter is guard Trevor Pye. Gavin Morawetz, Brett Deschler, Ian Schaal and A.J. Newbury are also expected to contribute along the offensive line.

Defensively, the Wolverines will tailor any scheme to their opponent. Lake Geneva Badger runs a veer offense and the rest of the SLC operates out of some form of a spread or run-pass option offense.

Bakken said the Wolverines return more experience on defense than on offense.

Trevor Hancock, Adam Webb and Morawetz are expected to anchor the defensive line.

In addition to playing running back Miller will see time at linebacker, as will Jacob Lilla and Wes Pittelkow.

Jacob Kempken and Nick Goldammer are among those vying for time in the secondary.

In 2018, the Wolverines, who finished 9-2 overall, ended their season against visiting Waukesha West in the second round.

To read the entire story see the Aug. 23 edition of the Waterford Post.



