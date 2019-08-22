Children of families who have benefitted from the Tee It Up Fore Ty charity in previous years tee off to open the golfing portion of the 12th annual Tee It Up Fore Ty fundraiser Saturday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford. The event also featured a 19th hole celebration at Michael’s on the Lake in Kansasville. Proceeds from the 2019 event go to The Make a Wish Foundation and the Ryan family. Prior to this year’s event, Tee It Up Fore Ty had raised $375,000 since 2008 to assist families of children battling cancer and other life-limiting diseases. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

