A motorist who had an undisclosed medical issue caused a three-vehicle crash in downtown Burlington last week, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, when the 54-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Street approaching Dodge Street, where he lost control and struck two unoccupied, parked vehicles.

“Only one person was involved,” Anderson said. “Although he was transported to Aurora (Medical Center), his medical issue is unknown to us at this time.”

According to preliminary reports, the motorist first struck a vehicle parked on the south side of the street before he hit the second vehicle across the street on the north side of Jefferson Street, Anderson.

According to Sgt. Nick Aron, who was at the scene, it took just under an hour to reopen the street, which is located in front of the Burlington Police Department.

