Racine County authorities issued more than just a speeding citation last weekend on the Burlington bypass after they uncovered a plethora of drugs, which were detected by City of Burlington Police K-9 Zander.

Kazon C. Grantz, 28, of Franklin, who made his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Monday, remains held on $2,500 cash bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grantz, who does not have a prior record, could face up to 22 ½ years if convicted on all charges.

Court Commissioner Alice A. Rudebusch, who found a probable cause a felony was committed, bound Grantz over for trial. He is scheduled to appear at an Aug. 29 preliminary hearing.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Grantz after he allegedly drove 73 mph in a 55 mph zone at Highway 36 near Highway 142.

“While contacting (Grantz) the deputies observed a case of beer behind the driver and began a field interview,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

While deputies wrote him a citation, K9 Zander and his partner surveyed the vehicle, and the dog alerted his handler of possible narcotics, the complaint states.

Inside the vehicle, authorities allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and marijuana dabs, and other items authorities have been unable to test.

In total, the complaint states, authorities recovered 0.4 grams of heroin, a granule that tested positive for methamphetamine, 2.2 grams of cocaine, 119.8 grams of THC, several items with marijuana residue and a container with methamphetamine capsules

In addition, authorities found a digital scale, packaging materials, pipes, lighters, filters, blank capsules, five vials of Narcan, cookers, needles and a slew of other items, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Aug. 19.

“Grantz admitted that everything inside of his vehicle was his, stating that he lives in vehicle and the drugs and paraphernalia were for personal use,” the complaint states.

As for the items, Grantz allegedly told deputies they were “research drugs that are available on the internet.”

Grantz was ordered not to consume or possesses any controlled substances, make all court appearances, submit to random drug testing as conditions of his bond.

