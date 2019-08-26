Marion J. Spiegelhoff, 89, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Oak Park Place.

Marion was born on Feb. 28, 1930, to Theodore and Pearl (nee Haysley) Huening in Burlington. Her early life was spent in Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School then graduated from Burlington High School. On June 14, 1950, at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to A. Paul Spiegelhoff. They made their home on Conkey Street in Burlington before moving to Peters Parkway where they raised their family.

Marion worked in the accounts payable department and in many other aspects of Spiegelhoff’s Super Food Market for many years. She was a lifetime member of St. Charles Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino and especially playing Blackjack with her many friends at Oak Park. She also loved cooking, making meals for her family and going fishing. But, more than anything, she treasured the time she spent with her family.

Marion is survived by her children, Sharon (Dick) Lauderdale, Steve (Arlene) Spiegelhoff, Dave (Kathy) Spiegelhoff and Donna (Dale Rogahn) Martin; grandchildren, Brian (Anna) Lauderdale, Curt Lauderdale, Jim (Erin) Lauderdale, Matt (Nicole) Lauderdale, Stephanie (Greg) Gotcher, Jenny (Nick) Schultz, Jeff (Claire) Spiegelhoff, Justin (Kristen) Spiegelhoff, Abby (Tyler) Galstad, Michael (Cassandra) Spiegelhoff, Alex (Kersten) Martin, Zach Martin and Lyndsey Martin; great grandchildren, Josh and Ella Lauderdale, Madline and George Lauderdale, Gabe, Michael and Katerina Gotcher, Jacob and Faith Schultz, Ben, Hannah, Rebekah, Lydia and Naomi Spiegelhoff, Tanner and Hawkin Spiegelhoff and Eva, Scarlett, Mikey and Liza Galstad; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul and sister Mildred Kominiak.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions to St. Charles Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Paul Webber, Dr. Stephen Welka, Dr. Peter Massert, Fr. Jim Volkert, Fr. Ed Tlucek, the staff of Oak Park Place and Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Mass of Christian Burial for Marion will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. James Volkert officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at church on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

