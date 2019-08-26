Shawn P. Connor, 59, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Aug. 6, 2019, in Burlington, from natural causes.

Born and raised in Colebrook, in the northwestern part of Connecticut during the 1960s and 70s, “Sunshine Boy’’ was that rare individual whose unmatched wit, amazing knowledge, and life-long learning transformed all those who knew and/or worked with him in Connecticut, Hawaii, and Wisconsin. His friends meant everything to him and they were the pride of his life no matter where he hung his hat. In the end, he never compromised the values of friendship and earthly stewardship.

Shawn is survived by his sister, Colleen, and brother, Michael.

Shawn was cremated in Wisconsin and his ashes were scattered in one of his favorite areas in nature. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home is serving the family. For information on a celebration of his life along with other memorial website and donation information in the near future, please visit www.purathstrand.com.

