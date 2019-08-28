Imagine facing the most grueling physical challenge of your life – peak exertion for up to 17 hours. Then imagine the same thing, but this time while pushing or pulling the weight of another person.

That’s the task facing Dan Bocock, of Burlington, when he competes in the Madison Ironman Triathlon on Sept. 8.

As a member of My Team Triumph, Bocock will attempt to push and pull his teammate Jacob Smith to the finish line. Smith, who has a form of muscular dystrophy, relies on Bocock to be his gateway to the thrill of athletic competition.

It’s a role Bocock gladly embraces.

FETTES WILL PLEAD NOT GUILTY: Town of Burlington Supervisor Tyson Fettes, who previously served as Racine County Register of Deeds, plans to enter not guilty pleas to charges he allegedly solicited and had sex with prostitutes in Illinois. Fettes is asking the public to withhold judgment until the case concludes.

Town of Burlington Supervisor Tyson Fettes, who previously served as Racine County Register of Deeds, plans to enter not guilty pleas to charges he allegedly solicited and had sex with prostitutes in Illinois. Fettes is asking the public to withhold judgment until the case concludes. VAPING RESTRICTIONS EYED : The City of Burlington Police Department could look into drafting an ordinance related to vaping after local and state reports have shown an increase in acute lung disease among minors and adults.

: The City of Burlington Police Department could look into drafting an ordinance related to vaping after local and state reports have shown an increase in acute lung disease among minors and adults. K9 COP SETTLES IN : Nearly a year ago, the City of Burlington Police Department partnered K9 Zander with officer Eric Willms, who became the third handler since the program was revived in 2017. Despite the shaky start, the partnership has produced results, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson.

: Nearly a year ago, the City of Burlington Police Department partnered K9 Zander with officer Eric Willms, who became the third handler since the program was revived in 2017. Despite the shaky start, the partnership has produced results, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson. RECKLESS BEHAVIOR: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 for a man charged with firing a gun at a friend while drunk at his Town of Burlington home. Daniel C. Dusing, 34, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 for a man charged with firing a gun at a friend while drunk at his Town of Burlington home. Daniel C. Dusing, 34, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. WINNING RALLY: The Burlington Demons came from behind for a 42-35 win over Whitnall Friday night in the 2019 season opener at Don Dalton Field, thanks to an onslaught of offense, a late rally and a few key defensive plays to seal the deal.

