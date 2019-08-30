State, county see increase in related lung disease

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The City of Burlington Police Department could look into drafting an ordinance related to vaping after local and state reports have shown an increase in lung disease among minors and adults.

The consideration, which is in its early stages, comes after First District Alderwoman Theresa Meyer expressed concerns related to the alarming uptick during a report she issued at the Aug. 20 Common Council meeting.

Meyer, an aldermanic representative on the Board of Health, said she learned Racine County has had more than one minor hospitalized with lung disease after using a vaping device.

According to the state Department of Health Services, which started tracking the problem, there have been 16 confirmed cases of severe lung disease in both minors and adults with 15 others under investigation as of Aug. 22.

“While we first saw cases among teens and young adults, we now have cases in older age groups,” the DHS said.

The products consumed could include a number of substances, including nicotine, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, or a combination of these, the DHS said.

The total is an increase from last month, when officials initially reported eight, with three more added shortly after.

Along with Racine County, DHS indicates cases in Kenosha, Walworth, Dodge, Door, Portage, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

Health Officer Margaret Gesner, of the Central Racine County Health Department, said on Tuesday there could be up to five confirmed cases of lung disease in the county.

“I can only confirm that we have (less than) 5 cases reported,” she said in an email.

Gesner, meanwhile, indicated the Board of Health has not made an official recommendation on the matter, but plans to address it at the next meeting.

While officials have not made a formal recommendation, Gesner said officials are working with local officials, who are looking into creating an ordinance.

“In the meantime, CRCHD staff are helping any municipality who is interested in drafting an ordinance,” she said.

Local review

City of Burlington ordinance bars minors from buying any tobacco products, including vaping devices or electronic cigarettes, Anderson said.

Anderson, however, indicates the city has tighter restrictions on regular cigarettes compared to e-cigarettes.

“The state law regarding smoking is that it is prohibited in all workplaces, bars, schools, restaurants, hotels/motels. If there is smoking allowed in those places, it has to be a reasonable distance from the interior of those places,” he said, noting restaurants or taverns typically offer an outdoor patio for the purpose of smoking.

Vaping devices, or electronic cigarettes, do not fall under the same statute, which leaves the decision up to local municipalities.

“There is no statewide ban on vaping, or the smoke from vaping. But, local governments can regulate vaping more stringently than the state does,” he said.

To read the entire story see the Aug. 29 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments