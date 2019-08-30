A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 for a Union Grove woman charged with beating her wheelchair-bound boyfriend.

Jacy Renee Andry, 32, was charged Aug. 20 in Racine County Circuit Court with resisting an officer; and aggravated battery of a physically disabled person and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Park Place apartments in Union Grove at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19 for a fight. Three women standing outside the apartment entrance yelled to police to hurry and said, “She’s bashing him in the back of the head,” the complaint states.

On the second floor of the building, a man in a wheelchair and a woman, identified as Andry, were at the entrance of an elevator, and police separated the two. Andry refused to comply with an officer’s commands to put her hands behind her back, and when a deputy secured Andry’s arm, she used dead-weight tactics to lower herself to her knees, according to the complaint.

The man told police Andry, his girlfriend of many years, came to his apartment, where she lives a couple of days a week, at about 7:30 that night, and the pair argued over his suspicion that Andry was using heroin, according to the complaint.

The man said he wanted Andry to leave, but she refused and said she would drive her car into a tree and kill herself, the complaint states. The man said he tried to call 911, but Andry slapped the phone out of his hands and flipped him backward in his wheelchair, and his back hit the metal backrest of the wheelchair, and his head hit the ground, according to the complaint.

The man said he was able to get back in his wheelchair, began yelling for help and tried to leave the apartment, according to the complaint. When he got into the hallway, he said, Andry slapped him in the face then punched him multiple times in the back and chest, the complaint states.

A witness said he saw Andry hitting the man and then “throwing herself onto the floor and saying, ‘Did you see that? He pushed me,’” according to the complaint.

