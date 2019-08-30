Thomas J. Sondej, 72, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.

Thomas was born in Chicago on Aug. 5, 1947, to Henry and Irene (nee Nowak) Sondej. His early life was spent in Chicago where he graduated from Chicago State University. On Sept. 20, 1969 in Palos Heights, Ill., he was united in marriage to Jean Mytych. Following marriage, they resided in Palos Heights and Palos Park before moving to Burlington 20 years ago.

Thomas worked as a carpenter in the building and flooring industry. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Lions Club. He was also a Burlington Township supervisor and on the Lake Management Committee of Bohners Lake.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Matthew (Jennifer) Sondej and Mark (Christina) Sondej; grandchildren, Keely, Justin, Carter, Lauren and Luke Sondej; siblings, Ken, Casey and Toni; dear cousin, Jerome Mytych, and dear friends, Kenneth Organiscak and Tom Sinclair.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the Racine County Sheriff’s Department and Burlington Rescue for their care during this time.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

