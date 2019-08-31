Grove’s Farrington commits to UW-M on scholarship

By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Logan Farrington has seemingly been destined to become a soccer star ever since he was born.

His father Michael, an England native and rabid soccer fan, shared his passion for the sport with his kids, Bristol and Logan.

The eldest Farrington’s love for soccer quickly spread to his two offspring, with the Farringtons benefiting the soccer program at Union Grove High School, where Bristol graduated in 2016 and played on the girls team.

For Logan, he has continued the Farrington tradition at the school, breaking school records as he enters his senior year.

Logan already owns school records in every attacking category, including career goals (86), career assists (35), career points (207), goals in a season (43), assists in a season (14), and points in a season (100).

“Logan is just an incredible talent,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “His ball-striking is unlike any player that I’ve ever coached, he can hit any part of the goal with pace from just about any distance. It doesn’t hurt that he just has a natural knack for goal.”

Logan’s dominance certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Division 1 schools, including University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which heavily recruited the Union Grove athlete for several years.

The Union Grove senior, who accepted an athletic scholarship to play for the Panthers, said the coaching staff and location compelled him to commit to the school.

“The thing that stood out the most to me about UW-Milwaukee was the coaches. They are a big part of why I chose UWM,” Logan said.

“Their assistant coach is also the director of the Milwaukee Bavarian soccer club that I play for, so there was a connection. It’s also close to home, which is what I wanted.”

Playing soccer close to home has always been appealing to the Racine native, who has enjoyed the support of his family cheering him while he competes.

“Depending on situation, I’ve been able to go out with my dad in backyard or hit the field at Union Grove and work on whatever my dad has seen or noticed in my game. It has really helped me improve. I don’t take his guidance for granted.”

Farrington’s skills were evident throughout his childhood and eventually caught the attention of Jung during open gyms.

“When Bristol played soccer for coach Jung, I went to open gyms during my sixth and seventh grade years,” Logan said. “He got to know me at that time.”

By the time the younger Farrington entered high school, he was confident that he could contribute to the Bronco varsity team immediately, but didn’t expect to see quick success.

“Coming into freshman year I knew I would fit in right away, but it surprised me that I did so well right away,” he said. “It gave me more confidence that helped me reach the achievements and break some of these records.”

Logan credits Jung for helping him gain confidence.

“Jung’s personality gets kids to want to play for him,” Farrington said. “When you show up, he expects the best from everybody. His personality and passion for the sport resonate with his players.”

A confident Logan has played a key role in the Broncos’ rising program.

Last season, he led the way to the Broncos first WIAA regional championship. This season with most of the starters returning, Farrington anticipates his team winning more hardware.

“Last year, we were devastated losing in the sectional semifinals, but it motivated us to work harder in the offseason,” Farrington said.

Farrington took his frustration out on the competition last spring playing for the Milwaukee Bavarians. He led the Bavarians in scoring en route to a state cup championship this past spring as well.

Now Farrington is turning his focus to his final varsity season.

“We want revenge and prove that we can go even farther this year.”

Note: This story is a correction from the original version, which did not clearly state Bristol played for the girls program. The Westine Report regrets the error.

