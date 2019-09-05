It’s no secret the grocery business is tough for the little guys.

That point was driven home again in recent days when the owners of Richter’s Marketplace announced they are closing the Burlington store.

However, while many similar-size communities have just one grocery store, Burlington – even with the imminent departure of Richter’s – has four: Aldi, Gooseberries, Pick ‘n Save and Walmart.

The loss of independent grocer Richter’s is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the newspaper is out a day later than usual this week. The Standard Press will be available at retail outlets on Friday and subscribers will receive their copies with Friday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

MORE CHARGES: A Grand Jury in Illinois issued additional charges for patronizing prostitutes against Burlington Town Board member Tyson Fettes. However, his attorney said he believes the evidence may be circumstantial.

SPREADING THE LOVE: In it’s 10th year, the Labor of Love Music Festival continued to celebrate bluegrass music and raise funds for suicide prevention.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Retired Burlington Area School District Superintendent Peter Smet was honored for his service and the community was introduced to his successor Stephen Plank at a meet and greet event held last week.

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 for a Kansasville man charged with ramming a police car after fleeing from sheriff’s deputies. Aaron M. Kimberly, 41, was charged May 14 in Racine County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

PICKING WINNERS: With the football season at all levels now underway, check in with sports correspondent Mike Ramczyk and see who he’s picking to win this week’s area high school games.